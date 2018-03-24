By Aftar Singh





KUALA LUMPUR: National hockey goalkeeper Muhd Hafizuddin Othman conceded eight goals to England in the opening match of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow four years ago.





He is expected to be behind the posts again in their opening Group B game against England in the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, on April 6.



But this time, Hafizuddin, 26, is better prepared to face the English and hopes that history will not repeat itself.



The Kuala Terengganu player is still disturbed over letting in eight goals against England in a group match, which Malaysia lost 8-1 in Glasgow four years ago.



“I hope the opening game this time will be different. I’m more prepared and experienced,” Hafizuddin said.



In the recent Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh, Hafizuddin played in the first two quarters of the match against England before he was replaced by Muhd Hairi Abdul Rahman. Malaysia were thrashed 7-2.



“England are a solid side and they can upset any top team in the world. We will face another tough encounter in Gold Coast.



“I watched the video of the match against England in Ipoh and it was really disheartening to let in so many goals.



“I’ve vowed to play well to make some good saves and not to concede soft goals,” added Hafizuddin.



He said their defence, led by Muhd Razie Abdul Rahim, also needed to buck up as all the four teams in their group would be going all out to beat them.



“We’re in the Podium Programme and the expectations are high on us to get some good results in Gold Coast.



“We need to get good results against India, Pakistan and Wales to reach the semi-finals. Nothing is impossible.



“I also hope my teammate Hairi will be ready to play to his true form in the Games,” said Hafizuddin, who has 52 international caps.



Malaysia’s other Group B matches are against Wales on April 7, India (April 10) and Pakistan (April 11).



Defending champions Australia are drawn in Group A with New Zealand, Canada, South Africa and Scotland.



