Knowles Returns To Home Town For Queen’s Baton Relay

Published on Saturday, 24 March 2018 10:00 | Hits: 29
Ben Somerford



Retiring Kookaburras legend Mark Knowles returned to his hometown Rockhampton on Friday for a special occasion ahead of the 2018 Commonwealth Games.



Knowles ran in the Queen's Baton Relay along the streets where he grew up, before embarking on a remarkable international career.

The 34-year-old defender will retire after next month's Commonwealth Games in his home state, aiming for a fourth gold medal at the event on the Gold Coast.

The Kookaburras, who are in Pool A alongside New Zealand (ninth), Canada (11th), South Africa (15th) and Scotland (23rd), will head to the Gold Coast on Wednesday 28 March.

Fans should go to gc2018.com/tickets to be part of the biggest event to happen in Australia in over a decade.

Hockey Australia media release

