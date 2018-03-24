Ben Somerford







Retiring Kookaburras legend Mark Knowles returned to his hometown Rockhampton on Friday for a special occasion ahead of the 2018 Commonwealth Games.





Knowles ran in the Queen's Baton Relay along the streets where he grew up, before embarking on a remarkable international career.



The 34-year-old defender will retire after next month's Commonwealth Games in his home state, aiming for a fourth gold medal at the event on the Gold Coast.



The Kookaburras, who are in Pool A alongside New Zealand (ninth), Canada (11th), South Africa (15th) and Scotland (23rd), will head to the Gold Coast on Wednesday 28 March.



Fans should go to gc2018.com/tickets to be part of the biggest event to happen in Australia in over a decade.



Hockey Australia media release