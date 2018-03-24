Ben Somerford







The Hockeyroos and Kookaburras were given a grand send-off at Friday afternoon’s Commonwealth Games Farewell Luncheon at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre.





The Gold Coast Glory Luncheon was organised by the Commonwealth Games Australia WA Division as a fundraising event for the 2018 Commonwealth Games Team.



The event also doubles as the only opportunity to farewell the 2018 Australian Commonwealth Games Team in WA where the Hockeyroos and Kookaburras are based.



Approximately 600 guests were in attendance, with thousands of dollars raised through auctions and donations.



Hockeyroos captain Emily Smith and Kookaburras midfielder Aran Zalewski were part of a Q&A session during the event.



Hockey legend Ric Charlesworth was also part of a Commonwealth Games Legends Panel, alongside former gymnast Allana Slater and ex-swimmer Eamon Sullivan.



Dignitaries such as Her Excellency The Honourable Kerry Sanderson AC, Governor of Western Australia and The Honourable Mark McGowan MLA, Premier of Western Australia were in attendance.



The Hockeyroos and Kookaburras will head to the Gold Coast on Wednesday 28 March for the Commonwealth Games which runs from April 4-15.



Hockey Australia media release