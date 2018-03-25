By PHILLIP ORWA





KSSSA Regional Games Sinyolo Girls Hockey players celebrate after winning the seventh title against Nyamira Girl's during the Regional games in the Hockey final's at St. Mary's Yala on 24-3-2018 [Phillip Orwa, Standard]



Kenyan National and East Africa hockey champions Sinyolo Girls and Kisumu Day successfully defended their titles with an identical 1-0 scoreline at St. Mary’s School, Yala yesterday.





Sinyolo, once again ended Nyamira Girls' hopes of featuring at the national games by coming top in the final match watched by hundreds of fans.



Yesterday’s game between the two arch rivals was a repeat of last year’s final and the other five years finals (since 2012) in which Sinyolo has won with an identical 1-0 scoreline, with the exception of 2017 in which they prevailed 2-0.



Sinyolo dominated the match from the start but had to wait until the start of the third quarter to take a lead through Maureen Owiti’s solitary goal, that also enabled them qualify for the nationals games in Embu in a fortnight.



The goal rejuvenated the Alloise Owino and Hellen Juma coached side steered side as they restrained their opponents in their half but failed to add to their goals tally.



Following the victory, Sinyolo have now won the title for a record seven consecutive years and will be seeking to win the national title for the third time in a row.



In the boys’ final, Emmanuel Juma’s only goal was enough to separate Kisumu Day and Kisumu Boys, in what was a repeat of last year’s final.



After battling out to a scoreless draw in the first three quarters, Juma decided the match in the dying minutes of the last quarter to book them a slot at the nationals.



The Standard Online