By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Johor were held to a 2-2 draw by Penang but it was enough for them to reach the boys’ final in the TNB-1MAS-MHC National Under-16 championships.





Johor, who top their Group X with four points from two matches, will face defending champions Perak in the final today.



The silver state chalked up their second win in Group Y by edging Melaka 1-0 at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday. On Wednesday, Perak beat Pahang 1-0.



Muhd Amirul Haniff Mamat was the toast, scoring the winning goal for Perak in the 52nd minute.



Johor, who defeated Kuala Lumpur 2-0 on Friday, scored in the fifth minute through Muhd Hafizz Fikri Zali.



But Penang equalised in the 27th minute off a penalty corner converted by Muhd Zahirruddin Hamdan.



Johor regained the lead through skipper Mohd Fauzan Shah Mohd Nizam in the 54th minute but Zahirruddin equalised in the last minute of the match.



Johor team manager Mohd Hilmi Hafidz Mohd Haidir said they have achieved their target to reach the final.



Meanwhile, Pahang and Melaka ended their Group Y matches with one point each from two matches. Both teams also had the same goal difference and they will compete in the penalty shootout in the morning to decide the boys’ third and fifth placing playoff matches.



The Star of Malaysia