Norsyafiq out to put his name on score sheet in Gold Coast

Published on Sunday, 25 March 2018 10:00 | Hits: 24
By Aftar Singh


All in the family: Norsyafiq Sumantri (left) will have his sister Norazlin for company in the Commonwealth Games as both have been included in the hockey squads.

KUALA LUMPUR: Forward Norsyafiq Sumantri, who made his senior debut for the country in the recent Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, has caught the eye of coach Stephen van Huizen.



The 22-year-old – who made his debut against Ireland – has been included in the 18-member squad for the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, from April 5-15.

“It was a dream come true to play for the national senior team. I was excited when I earned my first international cap. I knew I had to really perform well in the tournament to win a place for the Commonwealth Games.

“My aim in the Games is to score my first international goal after failing to do so in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.

“In the Commonwealth Games, we’ll be playing against strong teams and the challenge for me will be to play well and get my name on the scoring sheet,” said Norsyafiq, who will have his sister, Norazlin, for company as she is representing the women’s hockey team in her second Commonwealth Games.

The Star of Malaysia

