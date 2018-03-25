Ben Somerford







When Jodie Kenny equalised with 12 seconds left in the 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medal match, Emily Smith was “jumping around like a pelican”.





The now-Hockeyroos captain was on the bench as the clock wound down, with Australia beginning to fear defeat in the final trailing 1-0 against England in Glasgow.



Australia had had their chances but it appeared like it wasn’t going to be their day. That was until Kenny fired home through a narrow gap amid several bodies from the third of three penalty corners.



The goal set off wild celebrations as the Hockeyroos breathed a massive sigh of relief.



“If you’ve seen any of the footage, I was on the bench and jumping around like a pelican,” Smith recalls.



“I was so excited. We were all high-fiving and hugging on the bench but quickly had to pull ourselves together to get prepared for the one-on-ones.”



Australia went on to triumph 3-1 in the shootout with Casey Eastham, Georgie Parker and Madonna Blyth converting while Rachael Lynch denied England three times.



“When we equalised, there was a mix of emotions because you get to that stage of the game where you think, ‘oh no we’ve let this one go’,” Smith says.



“Then with 12 seconds to go we’re equal and had to re-group for one-on-ones.



“The feeling from winning that and standing on the podium was something I’ve never done before and it makes you want more.”







Smith, who has played 189 times for Australia, said 2014’s gold medal, her first at the Commonwealth Games, had driven her for success ahead of the Gold Coast Games next month.



“It makes you realise all that hard work you put in does pay off,” the Crookwell product says.



“That’s what has probably kept me going for the past four years. I can’t believe it’s already been four years but that memory is very strong in my mind.



“Obviously it meant a lot to me and my team. It’ll be something that’ll keep me going for a long time.”



The Hockeyroos, who are in Pool B alongside New Zealand (fourth), Scotland (18th), Canada (21st) and Ghana (30th), fly out for Gold Coast on Wednesday 28 March.



Fans should go to gc2018.com/tickets to be part of the biggest event to happen in Australia in over a decade.



Hockey Australia media release