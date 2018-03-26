



A new world class hockey facility at Rosedale Park West on the North Shore is set to create a centre of excellence for the sport locally, regionally and internationally.





Resource Consent was granted in 2017 and construction will be underway in April to be completed by 2020.



North Harbour Hockey Chief Executive Riki Burgess says the centre will be built to International Hockey Federation (FIH) Tier 1 specifications, which means it is capable of hosting a World Cup tournament as well as the new FIH Hockey Pro League series commencing in 2019.



From a community perspective Mr Burgess is thrilled with the potential the venue offers for all grades of hockey and the experience it will provide for those entering the sport as well as more seasoned players.



"What a fantastic opportunity for our community including all of our clubs, competitions, schools and association programmes, including our own regional HEART Academy, to play at an international grade facility. It will also be an advantage for our members to be playing alongside top athletes such as the Vantage Black Sticks who will have their training base at the venue."



Four hockey turfs will be built around a two-storey pavilion which will provide clubrooms, changing rooms and member facilities for the local community.



There will also be a new footbridge across Alexandra Stream connecting Harbour Hockey’s existing sand turf located in Rosedale Park North. There will be seating for 450 with capacity for temporary seating for special events.



Burgess acknowledges that North Harbour Hockey’s journey to its new home has been lengthy and challenging, and the association and its partners, Harbour Hockey Charitable Trust (the facility owner) and Hockey New Zealand are delighted to have reached this major milestone.



"We are really looking forward to seeing that first sod turned."



In 2013, the Harbour Hockey Charitable Trust, North Harbour Hockey and Hockey New Zealand had jointly planned to upgrade the existing hockey facility at Rosedale Park South, with work set to commence in mid-2015.



In early 2015 the partners learned their plans needed to be revised and a new venue found due to land requirements associated with building the Northern Corridor Improvements (NCI) project, a new multi-mode project that will build a new motorway connection between SH1 and SH18, extend the Northern Busway and create over 7km of new walking and cycling paths.



Trustee Sharon Williamson notes the effort made to find a location that would continue to provide the playing and social benefits associated with a centralised venue.



"We are grateful for the efforts of the NZ Transport Agency and Auckland Council to find a viable alternative. We would also like to thank the other sports that have been impacted, for their constructive and collaborative approach to this reshuffle and for enabling it to happen."



The NZ Transport Agency is also working with other affected parties, creating a new shared equestrian facility in Wainoni Park and relocating the North Harbour BMX Club to Hooton Reserve as part of the project.



The Transport Agency was keenly aware of the value the existing North Harbour Hockey venue provides to the community and Hockey’s vision to create a hockey hub that is recognised internationally.



The Transport Agency worked for two years with North Harbour Hockey, Harbour Hockey Charitable Trust, Hockey NZ, Watercare and Auckland Council to investigate options for relocating the hockey facility.



"We have been committed to finding a solution that provides fantastic recreational facilities for the wider community while allowing people to benefit from the fabulous travel solutions that the Northern Corridor Improvements project will deliver,"says Transport Agency’s Senior Manager Project Delivery, Chris Hunt.



The new venue will provide expanded and enhanced community facilities to support the growth (and growing needs) of community users; and to promote and support participation in the sport of hockey throughout New Zealand.



Burgess says when the facilities are not being used by the hockey community they will be made available for other sports for events such as school cluster days.



Organisations and businesses from the local area will also be able to use the pavilion’s spaces for meetings, seminars, and business networking events and workshops, as they currently do at Harbour Hockey’s existing facility.



The new facility will be built on behalf of Harbour Hockey by the NCI project team as part of its community mitigation.



A dawn blessing with mana whenua for the new facility will be held on 26 March and establishment of the construction site will begin in April.



For more information go to harbourhockey.org.nz or nzta.govt.nz/Auckland-northern-corridor



Hockey New Zealand Media release