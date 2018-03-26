Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side
Go Hockey banner

Perak retain Under-16 title after penalty shootout

Published on Monday, 26 March 2018 10:00 | Hits: 33
View Comments


Happy bunch: Perak players and officials posing with their medals after winning the TNB-1MAS-MHC National Under-16 hockey championships yesterday. — M. AZHAR ARIF / The Star

KUALA LUMPUR: Perak reigned supreme again in the TNB-1MAS-MHC National Under-16 hockey championships.



Perak retained the title after defeating Johor 5-3 in a penalty shootout after both teams failed to break a 1-1 deadlock in regulation time.

The Silver state took the lead through Muhd Zulhanif Sahran in sixth minute off a penalty corner but Johor responded with an equaliser in 35th minute through Alfarico Lance Liau, also off a penalty corner.

Both teams went all out but failed to get the winning goal.

In the penalty shootout, Perak scored their goals through Zulhanif, Muhd Amar Mustaqim Che Said, Muhd Amirul Haniff Mamat, Mohd Haikal Azeem Rozaini and Izz Daniel Hishammuddin.

Johor got their goals through Alfarico, Mohd Fauzan Shah Mohd Nizam and Muhd Hafizz Fikri Zali.

Perak team manager Mohd Shahpri Mohd Zain gave credit to his players for scoring all five in penalty shootout.

The Star of Malaysia

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.