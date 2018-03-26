

Happy bunch: Perak players and officials posing with their medals after winning the TNB-1MAS-MHC National Under-16 hockey championships yesterday. — M. AZHAR ARIF / The Star



KUALA LUMPUR: Perak reigned supreme again in the TNB-1MAS-MHC National Under-16 hockey championships.





Perak retained the title after defeating Johor 5-3 in a penalty shootout after both teams failed to break a 1-1 deadlock in regulation time.



The Silver state took the lead through Muhd Zulhanif Sahran in sixth minute off a penalty corner but Johor responded with an equaliser in 35th minute through Alfarico Lance Liau, also off a penalty corner.



Both teams went all out but failed to get the winning goal.



In the penalty shootout, Perak scored their goals through Zulhanif, Muhd Amar Mustaqim Che Said, Muhd Amirul Haniff Mamat, Mohd Haikal Azeem Rozaini and Izz Daniel Hishammuddin.



Johor got their goals through Alfarico, Mohd Fauzan Shah Mohd Nizam and Muhd Hafizz Fikri Zali.



Perak team manager Mohd Shahpri Mohd Zain gave credit to his players for scoring all five in penalty shootout.



The Star of Malaysia