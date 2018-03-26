

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



KHC Dragons received a double boost on Sunday with the news Felix Denayer and Florent van Aubel have renewed their contracts with the club.



The announcement came just before their meeting with fellow EHL entrants Herakles with the pair both confirming they will stay for two more seasons despite reportedly strong interest from Dutch clubs.



"Our two players want to focus 100% on hockey through an optimal balance between their club and national team performances,” a club statement about the renewals said. “Dragons remain ambitious in Belgium and are still a candidate for the title but also on the international scene where we aim to be on top in Europe."



They are also currently working on a couple of replacements for the departure of Arthur van Doren to Bloemendaal this summer, Jeremy Celis’s retirement, Louis Rombouts taking a break and Victor Wegnez potentially moving on.



On the pitch, Dragons won 3-2. Jérôme Legrand scored the first goal for Herakles before Henri Raes tied the game up for Dragons for whom Loic van Doren made some key saves.



Jeffrey Thys put Dragons in front in the second half – despite Denayer going off as a precaution for an injury – only for Herakles to fight back and equalise through Antonio Sanz Del Campo.



But Thys won the game – and the match MVP ring – in the 49th minute when he was well placed to clean up a rebound off Amaury Timmermans.



Dragons stay hot on the heels of the leaders, the Waterloo Ducks, who beat Beerschot 4-2. Racing got back on track with a 2-1 win over Oree while Braxgata beat Royal Leopold 3-2.



Euro Hockey League media release