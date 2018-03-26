

Gary Maitles flies through the air to score Kelburne’s third goal – photo by Duncan Gray



Bromac Kelburne reserved their best performance of the season with a 5-3 victory over second placed Grange and now open up a four point lead at the top of Men’s National League 1.





The Paisley side could not have got off to a better start, within the opening four minutes Adam Bain fired home a rebound at a penalty corner and soon after Josh Cairns converted from the spot for an early two goal lead. Kelburne went three up when Michael and Johnny Christie combined to open up the Grange defence and Gary Maitles finished off the move with a lob over the keeper. Just on the interval Frank Ryan pulled one back for Grange with a low flick at a penalty corner. A brilliant individual goal by Jack McKenzie provided Kelburne`s fourth, the Kelburne youngster picked up the ball on the half way line, he then waltzed past three Grange defenders and then fired the ball into the roof of the net for 4-1.



Finally a needless foul in the circle presented Grange with a glimmer of hope and Killan Polling duly scored from the spot. There was then a let-off for Kelburne as a Luke Cranney shot at a penalty corner rebounded off the crossbar. With seven minutes left Grange coach David Knipe took the decision to replace his keeper with an additional outfield player, but the gamble failed as Johnny Christie stroked the ball into the empty after a good interception by Neil McIntyre for a comfortable 5-2 lead. Todd Mills scored a late goal for Grange but it proved little more than a consolation.



Grove Menzieshill are still in third place after seeing off bottom side Inverleith 7-0 on Tayside. However, it was only 1-0 at the interval through a penalty corner strike by Aidan McQuade. But the floodgates opened after the interval, Paul Martin grabbed a hat-trick, Cameron Golden scored twice while McQuade got his second of the match.



The Clydesdale renaissance continues to march on, they beat Western Wildcats 2-1 at Auchenhowie to confirm their fifth place in the division. The contest was goalless until the final ten minutes, Clydesdale`s David Nairn opened the scoring after Struan Walker did the spacework. With two minutes left a fast break by Clydesdale found Nairn and he rounded the Wildcats` keeper for the crucial second. Hamish Gault reduced the leeway at a late penalty corner but not enough to change the result.



Edinburgh University held on to sixth place despite being held to a 1-1 draw by Dundee Wanderers, Alan Oldham scored for the students while Sean Diowie replied from the spot for the Dundonians. Hillhead eased their relegation concerns with a 4-3 win at Uddingston, there were two goals each for Graeme and Ewan Campbell.





Photo by Mark Pugh



Edinburgh University retained pole position in the women`s National League 1 with a single goal victory over Dundee Wanderers. The Edinburgh students, who look to be on top form, continue to sit pretty at the top of the league as the title race nears the latter stages.



Milne Craig Western Clydesdale maintained their second spot in the table with a convincing 4-0 win at Western Wildcats. Jen Eadie, Julie Lonergan, Susie Gilman and Emma McGregor were on target for the Titwood based side, who are enjoying a solid run of form and will again be looking to apply some pressure on Edinburgh University as the season gets to the nitty gritty.



There was a victory for Grange in their visit to the Glasgow National Hockey Centre for a clash with Kelburne. The Edinburgh side ran out 2-0 winners to put some light between themselves and the bottom of the table.



In the final of just four matches in Women’s National League 1 there was little change in the lower reaches of the division following a 2-2 draw between GHK and Hillhead, Katie Gardner and Lynsey Buchanan-Barbas were the home side’s scorers while Maatje Zaal and Wendy Andrews replied for Hillhead.







Scottish Hockey Union media release