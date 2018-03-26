



Two goals in three minutes saw Ballynahinch eventually break through against Catholic Institute to land the Irish Hockey Challenge title for the second time in their history.





It was a deserved win for a side inspired by former Annadale man Willie Edgar and Instonians alumni Matthew Martin who provided the star turns for Hinch.



Indeed, they created numerous chances in the first half but could not get past the defences of Tristan Murphy and his cohort of scrambling defenders.



Grant Hayes shot wide twice from two of the openings while an Edgar drag was tipped away by the post-man. Ed Gleeson saved another off the goal line and Alex Millar reversed wide in a dominant showing for Hinch.



John Wallace was another to sweep off the Insta line as the Ulster side attacked in waves. Edgar had another reverse brilliantly saved by Murphy as they ended with nothing to show for their first half play.



Roy Gleeson’s deflection in the 34th minute was the best of the Limerick side’s chances, Aaron Donnell saving well, and they started the second half well, winning the first corner which was charged down.



But the game was settled between the 47th and 50th minute as Edgar picked up the ball on the left of the circle following a couple of ricochets to hit home the first goal.



Hayes then finished off with an excellent finish, controlling with his back to goal and sliding the ball home on his backhand for 2-0.



Insta pressed on for the last 20 minutes, powering a number of balls into the circle but all were blocked. The pick of their chances came with eight minutes to go when Kevin Fleming drew a good save from Donnell’s knee to keep Hinch out of range.



Men’s Irish Hockey Challenge final



Ballynahinch 2 (W Edgar, G Hayes)

Catholic Institute 0



Ballynahinch: A Donnell, S Creen, S Hunter, A Brown, L Harrison, R Coffey, M Martin, J Campbell, W Edgar, A Mulholland, G Hayes



Subs: D Roe, A Millar, M Brown, J Higginson, D Ross, A McIlwaine, D Marshall



Catholic Institute: T Murphy, G Acheson, I Moore, E Gleeson, Cormac O’Byrne, R Gleeson, G O’Connor, J McCarthy, J Wallace, H Walsh, Colm O’Byrne



Subs: M Ryan, S Brickenden, K Fleming, J Roulston, J Brosnahan, G Fleming



Irish Hockey Association media release