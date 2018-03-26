



Wimbledon came from behind to beat Reading 2-1 and top the English men’s Hockey League Premier Division, earning them a European spot as they produced an incredible comeback





The Londoners had been well off the pace in the early stages of the campaign, waiting until their sixth game to get their first win of the season.



Since then, they won 11 out of 12 games - drawing the other one - and coped better with international absentees at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup and Commonwealth Games preparation. Rivals Surbiton lost three of their last five games and Beeston two of their last four to open the door to snatch the top spot.



For Reading, only a win would do and Ciaran O’Connell put them ahead after 35 minutes. However, Simon Mantell squared the scores for Wimbledon just before the hour and Jonny Codling scored the all-important winning goal from a penalty corner with four minutes remaining.



A day earlier, Wimbledon had put themselves in the frame when they won a back-match 2-1 against Brooklands MU.



Elsewhere, former leaders Surbiton beat hosts Beeston 5-2 to leapfrog their opponents and finish second. Arjan Drayton Chana scored twice for the visitors with Zach Wallace, Conor Williamson and Sam Spencer also on target. Elliot Hibell’s brace proved to be only a consolation for Beeston who still qualify for the play-offs with third place.



Hampstead & Westminster finished the season in the fourth playoff spot.



Euro Hockey League media release