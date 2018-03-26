



WICKLOW, Ireland - After having training camps the first three months of 2018, the U.S. U-19 Women's National Team traveled to Ireland to get their first taste of international competition. The squad arrived on March 22, took part in a few training sessions at the University College Dublin before having their first competition in a three game series today at St. Gerald's School against Ireland's U-21 team. Although both sides were presented with multiple scoring opportunities, neither team was able to get it across the goal line as the game concluded in a scoreless draw.





The U-19 USWNT and Ireland agreed to play four, 17.5 minute quarters, and the first period saw both teams testing one another and really getting a feel for their opposition. Play was back and forth for most of the quarter as USA got into the groove and were able to generate some threatening attacking opportunities.



The second quarter started strong for the U-19 USWNT as they earned a penalty corner in the first minute. Unfortunately, Lindsay Dickinson (Glen Mills, Pa.) got under the ball, raised it and it was deemed dangerous. Riley Donnelly (Doylestown, Pa.) kept the pressure on and earned a shot that just missed the frame in the 20th minute of play. Ireland found themselves playing a solid defensive unit and were denied by goalkeeper Gabrielle Barraco (Allentown, Pa.) anchoring that unite between the pipes for the first half. Ireland kept pressuring and earned a penalty corner in the 33rd minute of play, but USA stood strong to bring the score at halftime deadlocked 0-0.



To start the second half, USA switched out their goalkeepers. The third quarter had a similar start to the first with some good opportunities for both teams but neither were able to capitalize. At the beginning of the fourth quarter, goalkeeper Katherine McGuire (St. Louis, Mo.) made some nice saves and was able to maintain the goose-egg for USA. The U-19 USWNT created a nice 3v2 up the right side but was unable to convert.



In the 60th minute of play off a transferring outlet from left to right and up the field, Mackenzie Allessie (Mount Joy, Pa.) found herself near the stroke mark one-timing a shot on goal but Ireland's goalkeeper made a great save. USA continued the nice passing and created more opportunities that did not come to fruition. In the 69th minute, USA earned a penalty corner. Sammy Popper (Blue Bell, Pa.) inserted and the ball was slipped to a wide open Meghan Schneider (San Diego, Calif.) who swept it just wide, unfortunately no one was able to get a deflection to allow USA to take the lead. The game concluded in a scoreless draw.



Both squads decided to take advantage of the training opportunity and took a practice shootout. USA converted 1 to Ireland's 4.



The U.S U-19 Women's National Team will train tomorrow before the second game of the series against Ireland's U-21 team on Tuesday, March 27 at 12:30 p.m. ET.







USFHA media release