By Aftar Singh







KUALA LUMPUR: Prolific goal-scorer Fazilla Slyvester Silin (pic) hopes to be on fire for Malaysia in the hockey competition at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.



The Games from April 4-15 will be her first international assignment in seven months.



The Sarawakian took a break after the World League Semi-Finals in Brussels, Belgium, in June last year to attend a six-month training with the Fire and Rescue Department to become an officer.



The 31-year-old midfielder is raring to see action in her third Games.



“I thank coach K. Dharmaraj for naming me in the squad after a long break. I’m happy that my services are still needed,” said Fazilla.



“I’m fit despite the break. I’ve gone through physical training with the fire department.



“I played for Terengganu Ladies team in the national league since early this month and I’m still in good form,” said Fazilla, who made her international debut at the 2007 Korat SEA Games.



Fazilla scored five goals in the World League Second Round in Kuala Lumpur in January last year to help Malaysia finish runners-up and netted 10 goals en route to winning gold at the 2013 Myanmar SEA Games.



Fazilla’s scoring prowess, through both the field goal and penalty corners, is not confined to the national team as she scored 25 goals to help Castelldefels Club win promotion to the Spanish Women’s League Division One in 2012.



Fazilla hoped for a top-six finish in Gold Coast.



“We finished seventh at the last Games in Glasgow. I’ll do my part to lead the team to a top-six finish in my third attempt,” she added.



Malaysia are drawn in Group A with England, South Africa, India and Wales. In Group B are Australia, New Zealand, Scotland, Canada and Ghana.



The Star of Malaysia