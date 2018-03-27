

Danson Goal v Arg Rio 2016



England and Great Britain’s Alex Danson has been shortlisted for the ‘Sporting Role Model – Individual’ category ahead of the 2018 #BeAGameChanger Awards which will be hosted by the Women’s Sport Trust in May.





It is the second consecutive year Danson has been nominated for the award – finishing in the top three in 2017 – and comes at the end of a remarkable twelve months for the forward.



Since last year’s ceremony she has been named captain of her England and Great Britain up to and including this year’s Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup, scored her 100th international goal, moved up to second on the combined all-time list of English and British women goalscorers and brought up her 100th cap for Great Britain, amongst other achievements.



She is also set to win her 300th international appearance at the upcoming Commonwealth Games and could win two major titles before the year is out, starting at the event in the Gold Coast before taking on the very best at the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup between 21 July – 5 August at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.



Furthermore she has also launched her own academy with the aim of getting children aged 7-11 engaged with hockey and has already begun the process of introducing sessions into 500 primary schools and hosting 100 camps across the country.



Investec – the Principle Partner of GB and England Women’s Hockey – have also been rewarded for the continued support they show to our sport by being named in the shortlist for ‘Brand/Sponsor Partnership’. This comes shortly after they launched their new #TogetherAsOne video, which can be watched here.



TeamUp have also received recognition for the fantastic work they do by being selected in the shortlist for the ‘Inspiring Initiative – National’ category.



Each category will now be whittled down to a smaller group by an expert panel, with the finalists being announced on 30 April. There will then be a period of two weeks in which the public will get to vote for their favourite before the winners are announced at the award ceremony on 24 May. You can see the full list of nominees here.



