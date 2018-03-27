

Scottish League Division 1 match – Kelburne v Grove Menzieshill



Bromac Kelburne, in their quest for a 14th consecutive first division league title, were held to a 3-3 intense draw by third placed Grove Menzieshill at Glasgow Green. The result means that the champions now have a five point lead over Grange but with a game more played.





The first half was a rather tedious affair although Kelburne survive three consecutive Menzieshill penalty corners. However, it was the champions who took the lead with seven minutes left in the first half, Jack McKenzie won the penalty corner, Josh Cairns` low drag flick was blocked but Michael Christie buried the rebound.



Within a minute of the restart, the Taysiders were level when the Kelburne defence was caught napping and Cameron Golden taking advantage.



However, only a minute had elapsed before the Paisley side were in front again, Michael Christie sent the ball into the circle for Ben Peterson to send a reverse stick deflection into the roof of the net.



Only two minutes later, the Dundonians restored parity at 2-2, a stick chop by Craig Morton earned them a penalty and Albert Rowling obliged from the spot.



Kelburne then took the lead for the third time with a high drag flick by Cairns at a penalty corner. However, the champions were unable to hold on to the lead when Paul Martin was left unmarked in the circle and duly equalised.



It was a good weekend for Hillhead beating Dundee Wanderers 3-2 and advanced from ninth to seventh in the table. The Glasgow side went ahead through a great goal from Michael Sherry but then found themselves 2-1 down to the Taysiders. Strikes by Andrew Black and Andrew Hilton for the winner ensured that Hillhead took six points from this weekend`s double header. However, Wanderers now slip back to ninth in the table and emersed in the relegation play-off zone.







Uddingston also advanced their cause with a 6-3 win over Inverleith in Edinburgh, the catalyst was Brad Hughes with four goals while Paul Council got two. Murray Fotheringham and Graham Batchelor replied for the Edinburgh side in the first half with Tom Barton scoring after the interval.



In the women`s first division Dundee Wanderers moved back into fifth place following a 3-0 win at Hillhead – they are now a point ahead of Watsonians. There were open play goals from Amy Snelle and Jess Ross while Emily Dark`s strike came from a penalty corner.





Scottish League Division 1 match – Hillhead v Dundee Wanderers



Scottish Hockey Union media release