Racing Club de France made it 12 wins from 12 on Sunday when they won 3-0 at FC Lyon courtesy of two goals from Christopher Peters-Deutz and one from Jean-Laurent Kieffer.





It is marking the perfect final season for Francois Scheefer before he moves to Bordeaux which he hopes will stand his side in good shape for their EHL KO16 clash with Uhlenhorst Mulheim.



The towering defender, though, says Rotterdam will be a whole other level as they bid to match their run to the KO8 from 12 months ago.



“When it comes to the EHL, it gets way more complicated obviously!” he told the EHL website. “We are well aware that we are the underdogs in this picture but we take this challenge with pleasure and we will make the most out of it!”



Like most clubs around Europe, the recent weather has meant training has been curtailed at times. Their game with CA Montrouge was pushed back to April but they have won healthily against both Lille and Lyon since the league’s return. They also have had a couple of small injuries to add to the absence of Simon Martin-Brisac who is out for the season with a cruciate injury.



“Oiur panel is definitely not in the best health but I believe we can achieve great things with this team.



“In terms of what we are achieving at the moment in the French league, 12 from 12, I would lie if I said I wasn't be happy. But we all know the French league is of no comparison to the EHL, especially facing our future opponents.



“We try to keep both feet on the ground and focus on the German side, which is going to be a whole other story. In a single game, whoever the opponent is, if we defend hard, everything is possible.”



To that end, a German cameraman – presumed to be from Mulheim – appeared at their game against Lille unexpectedly. Scheefer, though, is not too concerned that they will have learned too much from that outing.



“Luckily the game was our first after the winter break, so we didn't show anything! Especially when we saw this dude in the camera tower, we kept all of our good skills to ourselves!



“To be honest, we were told at the end of the game that someone was there to film us. Oh well, it's all part of it... But I am curious about the debriefing that the videoman might have given to the team's coach. It would make me very happy if they are misinformed about us!”



Racing have been making huge strides in recent years and are targeting a fourth successive French title. Last year, they battled to a draw against Banbridge in the KO16 before falling to Dragons in the KO8.



“Making the KO8 last season was absolutely amazing for us. We, a small club from France, being able to play in the big guy’s playground was a great achievement and memory.



“Of course drawing against the Irish was a bit different than this year because we knew we had a good chance to break through but we are so proud to make it in the European club top 8!”



As for this being his last campaign with RCF, he admits it will be emotional. It is his fifth EHL campaign, playing two with CA Montrouge and three with RCF, while he also played in the old format of the European Cup, including one with Reading.



“It will be most likely my last international campaign – my 10th and 11th EHL games – after 175 official caps with French national team.



“So I'm pretty sure I will be a bit emotional at the end but I will work my heart out to make this game count! And like an anthem in my heart, I must lead by example. Last but not least, I will do anything in my power to lead this team towards great achievements.”



