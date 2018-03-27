

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



Royal Racing Club de Bruxelles’ rising star Augustin Meurmans says his club are finally getting their full panel together this season as injuries and unavailability have abounded.





Meurmans is one of the brightest talents in Belgian hockey right now, bursting onto the international scene in 2017, playing 31 times for the Red Lions since then, winning a European silver medal in the process, having been a Junior World Cup player in 2016.



He joined Racing three years ago from childhood club Lara and says the move has helped elevate his game quickly to such a high level.



“Teams like Dragons, Racing and Waterloo Ducks are teams you desire to play for as a kid coming from a smaller club like Lara. So I couldn’t say no when they proposed for me to join the team in 2015.



“The EHL is the highest level club competition in the world so it is always a pleasure and a privilege to be able to represent Racing on the European scene.



“2017 was indeed a really successful year for me and I had the chance to play in the European cup in Amsterdam. It is, right know, my biggest achievement in hockey.



“I really enjoy playing and training with the Belgium National Team. Every training is a new challenge and an opportunity to get better.



“It means a lot for me to play with the Red Lions. I’ve always wanted to play with them since a was a kid and be able to represent my country on the international scene is an honour.”



With Racing, Meurmans feels the side is finally in good shape for their bid to reach the FINAL4 for a second time, starting off on Friday afternoon against Dinamo Kazan (17.45 CET) with the hope of meeting the winner of Royal Herakles or Atletic Terrassa.



“We have been training really well these last weeks,” he told the EHL website. “This is the first time this season we have the whole squad training. We have had a lot of injuries but now everybody is ready to give it their all at the EHL.”



Indeed, it has translated into a mixed bag since they returned outdoors after an excellent indoor campaign, winning their third successive Belgian title and a European club silver.



Outdoors, they lost to both Royal Leopold and Dragons while drawing with lowly KHC Leuven but did bounce back to record an important win over Oree last Sunday to stay in the top four in Belgium.



As for the challenge of Kazan, he previously encountered the Russian Under-21s before but this is his only experience against a team from that part of the world.



“Other experienced guys in the team like Tom Boon, Cédric Charlier and Jérôme Truyens have played against Russian oppositions before and they always highlight their fighting spirit. That’s why I expect a really hard fight against them.”



Euro Hockey League media release