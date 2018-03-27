



LANCASTER, Pa. – Spooky Nook Sports is beginning preparations for the U.S. Women’s National Team vs. Chile, presented by Citi, test series taking place April 9-14 in Lancaster, Pa. The series is also just eight months removed from USA’s last match on the Home of Hockey’s pitch, an emotional contest against the very same Chile squad that sunk the USWNT’s hopes of a gold medal at the 2017 women’s Pan American Cup (PAC).





The warm August evening and surrounding crowd witnessed a hard fought 60 minute battle on both ends of the field. Tied 3-3 in the final minute of play, Chile made one last offensive press and after penetrating the circle, netted the go-ahead goal, knocking off the red, white and blue in the PAC Semifinal match and into the bronze medal game against Canada.



Despite the heartbreaking loss to their upcoming foe, USA is focused on the present, as well as their more recent international matches, as preparation continues for the test series and beyond.



“It’s great to have Chile visit us and play them in a four-game series," said Janneke Schopman, USWNT Head Coach. "The last two games we played them were both closely contested. Being a South American team, they play with a lot of noise and passion, which will give us the opportunity to show our growth from the last training block in a highly competitive atmosphere.”



USWNT veteran and midfielder Michelle Vittese (Cherry Hill, N.J.) echoed the team’s mentality post-PAC. Since hitting the ground running in early 2018 in test series against The Netherlands and Canada, the athletes have taken note to the growth of the team. Whether it’s a good or bad day on the pitch, the mentality has been taking every day as a learning experience in preparation for the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London in July.



“It’s more like moving forward and growth, building on the last couple months of training and seeing how that is going to play out in game-situations,” said Vittese. “It’s a really good test for us playing Chile and playing in a home environment where we are learning to deal with the professionalism like being in an environment where there are distractions. These are really good skills we have to learn to do moving forward, especially at the World Cup.”



Prior to the USA-Chile match in the PAC Semifinals, the two squads met one month prior in the opening pool play game of the FIH Hockey World League Semifinals in Johannesburg, South Africa. Like their eventual semifinal meet up in Lancaster, Pa., the match was heavily contested with the lone goal in the contest coming from Jill (Witmer) Funk (Lancaster, Pa.) off of a centering pass by Vittese in the third quarter.



Expect similar results when the two nations square off in just two weeks from now.



Don’t miss a minute of action of this four-game test series! Tickets for the U.S. Women's National Team vs. Chile, presented by Citi, series are still on sale. Single game tickets start at $14 to sit in Section D (farthest from the center of the pitch), $16 for Section C and $18 for seats in Section B (closest to the center). Youth (age 17 and under) and Active Duty Military tickets will be available for 50 percent off the normal single ticket prices.



There will be an option to purchase a full series pass starting at $25 for children under 18, senior citizens and military, and $50 for adults. To purchase tickets, click here.



Can’t make it to the pitch? Catch all games by watching the live stream at usafieldhockey.com. You can also re-watch each game of the series the same night played at 10:00 p.m. ET on Pennsylvania Cable Network (PCN). Pennsylvania viewers can watch on cable (check your local cable guide for channel listing) and fans around the world can watch from anywhere with a PCN Select subscription.



Click here to visit the U.S. Women’s National Team vs. Chile, presented by Citi, serie event page.



USFHA media release