

Amy Robinson is going to the Gold Coast



Midfielder Tessa Jopp has been withdrawn from the New Zealand Commonwealth Games team for medical reasons.





The 22-year old will be replaced by Taurangas Amy Robinson, who has played 45 tests for New Zealand.



"Im hugely disappointed for Tessa as she has been training and playing well in the lead up to the Commonwealth Games, but I fully support the decision that the medical team has made," said head coach Mark Hager.



"Our top priority is Tessas welfare and we ask for people to please respect her privacy on this matter.



"We look forward to welcoming Amy to the team and seeing what she can deliver come games time."



The New Zealand Women open their Commonwealth Games campaign against Scotland at 1:30pm (NZ time) on Thursday 5th April.



Hockey New Zealand Media release