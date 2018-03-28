

Thierry Weil, the new Chief Executive Officer of the International Hockey Federation (FIH).



Lausanne, Switzerland: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) today announced the appointment of its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), with Thierry Weil set to join the organisation in April 2018.





Mr Weil has more than 35 years’ worth of experience as an executive leader and has a proven track record working at the highest levels of sports administration on the global stage.



A French national who is fluent in French, German and English, Thierry Weil is multi-cultural, multi-national and multi-lingual. His strong international reputation in the highest echelons of the sports industry has been cemented thanks to his executive roles at two companies – Adidas Global and, most recently, Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA).



Mr Weil spent over 25 years working for Adidas and held the position of ‘Vice President, Global Football Sports’ between 2003 and 2007, before enjoying a ten-year spell as the 'Director of Marketing' with FIFA at their headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland.



Commenting on the appointment, FIH President Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra said: ‘The FIH Executive Board and myself are absolutely delighted that Thierry will be joining the FIH. He has an impressive and varied skillset which combines a strong, successful commercial background with the know-how that comes from a decade of working at the largest international sporting federation in the world. We were left in no doubt that he was the stand-out candidate for this crucial leadership position.'



Mr Weil, who replaces previous incumbent Jason McCracken following his departure earlier this year, joins the FIH at one of the most exciting times in the long history of the sport.



As well as the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018 (21 July - 5 August) and Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018 (28 November – 16 December) events which take place later this year in England and India respectively, the inaugural season of the Hockey Pro League is also very much on the horizon.



The game-changing competition sees 152 international matches being played between January and June 2019 at locations all around the world, with nine men’s and nine women’s teams competing for the title.



Speaking about his appointment, Mr Weil said: ‘I am honoured to have the trust of the FIH President and the Executive Board for the CEO position. My mission, together with our team in Lausanne, will be to inspire the next generation and make the Hockey Revolution happen.’



Dr Batra added: 'Thierry’s vast experience and knowledge will prove invaluable to the FIH as an organisation and also to the Hockey Revolution, as we enter the next phase of our ambition to become ‘a global game that inspires the next generation’. We greatly look forward to his arrival in April.'



