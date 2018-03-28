By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Pahang Hockey Academy (AHP)-SSP-Thunderbolt are eyeing the scalp of fancied and defending overall champions Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI)-Thunderbolt in the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL) match today.





In the opening match, the Pahang team stunned the league champions Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ)-Tigers 3-1 at home while SSTMI got two wins over SMK Datuk Bentara Luar-UniKL-PHJ 4-0 and SSTMI Juniors 7-0.



The Pahang team also have a score to settle with SSTMI as they were denied their first silverware in the Under-19 league in the final for the overall Cup.



AHP-SSP-Thunderbolt lost 4-3 in the penalty shootout after both teams failed to break the 2-2 deadlock in the regulation time.



Last year in the league match, SSTMI edged Pahang 2-1.



The MJHL will resume today after a two-week break due to the boys’ and girls’ National Under-16, which ended on Sunday in Bukit Jalil.



Pahang coach Mohd Sufian Mohamed said they hope to create another upset against overwhelming favourites SSTMI.



“We upset MBPJ and now we want to get the better of SSTMI,” said the former international.



“But it is not going to be easy as we are playing away in Johor. And SSTMI are the strongest team in the league and they have nine players, who played for TNB-Thunderbolt in the senior Malaysia Hockey League (MHL), which ended last month.



SSTMI coach Wan Mohd Roslan Wan Abdul Rahman said they have respect for the Pahang team, who upset MBPJ in the first match.



“We know that they will be going all out to create another upset but we are ready to face them after the break.



“Our mission is to win one of the two titles and we will give our best in every match to collect full points,” said Wan Roslan, who guided SSTMI to win double from 2012 to 2015.



The Star of Malaysia