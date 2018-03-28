

Photo: Planet Hockey



The Vantage Black Sticks Women are set to play in Cromwell for the first time when they contest the Pioneer Energy Tri Nations Women’s International Hockey tournament this May.





The series sees New Zealand (world ranking 4th) go up against trans-Tasman rivals Australia (5th) and Japan over 9 days of exciting international hockey from 19-27 May at the Pioneer Energy Sports Turf.



Teams will play each other twice during a round robin phase, with the top seed automatically progressing to the final where they will meet the winner of a 2nd vs 3rd playoff.



Cromwell will play a superb host to the series, following the recent upgrade to the Pioneer Energy Turf which has enabled games to be played at international standard.



It’s also a growing hockey community with the Central Otago Hockey Association increasing to more than 900 registered players since the upgrade.



Hockey New Zealand CEO Ian Francis said it was exciting to be bringing international women’s hockey to Cromwell.



“It’s exciting to be bringing world class hockey to Central Otago and fantastic to see the immense support from the local community in Cromwell,” Francis said.



“Bringing the Vantage Black Sticks to smaller regions is something we are proud of and we are looking forward to seeing a packed crowd cheering on New Zealand as they take on Australia and Japan.”



Chairman of the Central Otago Sports Turf Trust Michael Paardekooper echoed the enthusiasm.



“An opportunity to watch international level sport is rare in Central Otago and we expect sports lovers to travel from all over Central Otago and Southern Lakes to enjoy some world class hockey,” he said.



“The development of the Pioneer Energy Turf in Cromwell and putting on events like this is only possible in a small town because of the tremendous amount of support there is from our sponsors and funders as well as from within the Central Otago community.”



Tickets are available online or at the gate, with cheaper presale tickets on sale now from just $10 through www.dashtickets.co.nz



CLICK HERE to buy tickets now



Pioneer Energy Tri Nations Women’s International Hockey – Match Schedule



Saturday 19th May - 4:30pm

Vantage Black Sticks vs Japan



Sunday 20th May - 2:30pm

Vantage Black Sticks vs Australia



Monday 21st May - 6:30pm

Australia vs Japan



Tuesday 22nd May - 6:30pm

Vantage Black Sticks vs Japan



Wednesday 23rd May - 6:30pm

Vantage Black Sticks vs Australia



Thursday 24th May - 6:30pm

Australia vs Japan



Saturday 26th May - 4:30pm

Playoff for final (2nd vs 3rd)



Sunday 27th May - 2:30pm

Final



Hockey New Zealand Media release