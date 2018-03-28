

©: Hannie Verhoeven



The ABN AMRO Junior EHL will run in parallel to the EHL with six of Europe's top youth clubs contesting the trophy this season.





In Pool A, HC Bloemendaal battle it out with Spain's Real Club de Polo and Ireland's Three Rock Rovers. Bloemendaal won a playoff with Rotterdam and Kampong for the right to represent the Netherlands while Polo did likewise in Spain against Atletic Terrassa and Club Egara. Three Rock become the first Irish team to compete in the Junior EHL.



In Pool B, Uhlenhorst Mulheim and Racing Club de Bruxelles take up the German entries while Wimbledon won a playoff against Holcombe for the right to be England's side in the competition.



They will play group games on Sunday, April 1, leading into playoff matches on Monday, April 2 and the finals where a new champion will be crowned, taking over from Kampong who won the last editions.



ABN AMRO JUNIOR EHL: 1-2 APRIL 2018 AT HC ROTTERDAM

POOL A: HC Bloemendaal (NED), Real Club de Polo (ESP),Three Rock Rovers (IRL)

POOL B: HTC Uhlenhorst Mülheim (GER), Racing Club de Bruxelles (BEL), Wimbledon (ENG)



SUNDAY 1 APRIL *

M1 10.30h Pool A: HC Bloemendaal – Three Rock Rovers (pitch 2)

M2 11.40h Pool B: Racing Club de Bruxelles – HTC Uhlenhorst Mülheim (pitch 2)

M3 12.50h Pool A: Real Club de Polo – HC Bloemendaal (pitch 2)

M4 14.00h Pool B: Wimbledon – Racing Club de Bruxelles (pitch 2)

M5 15.10h Pool A: Three Rock Rovers – Real Club de Polo (pitch 2)

M6 16.20h Pool B: HTC Uhlenhorst Mülheim – Wimbledon (pitch 2)

M7 18.30h Semi Final 1: 1st Pool A – 2nd Pool B (pitch 2)

M8 19.45h Semi Final 2: 1st Pool B – 2nd Pool A (pitch 2)



* All games are 2 x 20 min



MONDAY 2 APRIL

5/6 U14EHL: 09.15h pitch 2 (2 x 25 min)

3/4 U14EHL: 10.30h pitch 2 (2 x 25 min)

Final U14EHL: 12.00h pitch 2 (2 x 25 min)



Euro Hockey League media release