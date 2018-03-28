

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



The Euro Hockey League will offer blind and partially-sighted fans a unique hockey experience at HC Rotterdam on Monday, April 2. In association with Koninklijke Visio and ABN AMRO, the stadium will host a special stand with seats for the blind.





Koninklijke Visio welcomes the special stand for the blind as experiencing a sports match with others in this way has many benefits for visually impaired people, getting a taste for top sports and being immersed in a big event.



Following the success of this special stand for the blind at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament, the organising team of the always innovative EHL embraced the idea.



By doing so, the EHL has scored a first for the hockey world. ABN AMRO is offering 20 duo-tickets for the afternoon match, in which home squad HC Rotterdam may be entering the fray.



Earlier on Monday, a special hockey clinic is being organised for people with visual impairments to give them an idea of how it feels to play hockey.



Here’s what one visitor said who experienced the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament from the special stand for the blind said of the initiative: “This was my first time here and it was truly amazing!



"I’m no tennis fan, indeed I didn’t know much about it. Why would I go to a match if I can’t follow what’s going on? But it’s really cool, you hear lots of background information and you really get a sense of what’s happening!”



** If you or someone you know would like to get a spot in the stand, contact: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



Euro Hockey League media release