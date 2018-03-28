

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



As always, the EHL KO16 will be broadcast live by a wide variety of different outlets around the world, showcasing the world’s best club hockey competition. Here’s where you can watch each KO16 and the four KO8 knock-out games:





EuroHockeytv.org: all games will be streamed live via the European Hockey Federation’s dedicated platform, www.eurohockeytv.org. This service is available in all countries where there is no clash with rights holders which can lead to a geo-block.



NOS (Netherlands): Each match involving HC Rotterdam, HC Bloemendaal and SV Kampong will be broadcast via the NOS.nl and the NOS app.



On Saturday, HC Rotterdam vs Mannheimer HC (4pm CET) will be broadcast live on NOS’s television channel. On Monday, the KO8 match at 4pm (CET) will also be shown live on NOS.



Eleven Sports (Belgium): each game involving Belgian clubs will be shown live on Eleven Sports 3 with commentary in French and Dutch.



Indeed, every game from the KO16 and KO8 will be shown live on the platform. You can avail of a special subscription offer viahttp://hockeypass.elevensports.be.



In addition, Eleven will replay matches from the tournament throughout the next week on Eleven Sports 2 or 3. Every match will also be available via Video On Demand (VOD) within 24 hours after each match is complete. This service will lead to a geo-block of the EuroHockeyTV website for Belgian-based viewers.



DAZN (Germany): all matches involving German clubs will be broadcast on DAZN. This service will lead to a geo-block of the EuroHockeyTV website for German-based viewers.



Esports 3 (Spain): all matches involving Spanish teams will be broadcast live



BT Sport (Great Britain/Ireland): BT will broadcast the following matches

Friday, March 30 (1.15pm CET) – Holcombe vs Real Club de Polo

Saturday, March 31 (11.30am CET) – Saint Germain v Three Rock Rovers

Sunday, April 1 (3pm & 5.15pm CET) – both KO8 matches

Monday, April 2 (1.45pm & 4pm CET) – both KO8 matches



BeIN Sports (Australia): Selected matches on delayed transmission



SuperSport (South Africa): Selected matches on delayed transmission



**NOTE: The four ranking matches which take place on Sunday, April 1 and Monday, April 2 will not be broadcast.



Euro Hockey League media release