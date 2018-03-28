



WICKLOW, Ireland - Following a 0-0 draw in the first of three matches, The U.S. U-19 Women's National Team claimed their first victory of their Ireland tour with a 3-0 win over the U-21 Ireland team at St. Gerald's School. Similar to the two teams' first outing both sides agreed to four, 17.5 minute quarters, as well as a practice shootout round, where USA also won.





USA began slightly slower compared to their previous game and Ireland took full advantage by put them under pressure early. The red, white and blue's defensive unit stood strong however and did not allow Ireland good opportunities. Back the other way, USA had its own share of scoring attempts on the counter attack. In the 9th minute they nearly capitalized on one of those attempts to take the lead when Mackenzie Allessie (Mount Joy, Pa.) crossed a ball from the far side. Leah Crouse (Virginia Beach, Va.) got a touch on the ball, but sailed it just wide of the goal. Later on in the first quarter Ireland earned a penalty corner in the 16th minute which Kayla Blas (Pendleton, N.Y.) blocked as she ran out on the defensive corner unit.



USA wasted no time to get on attack in the second frame. Megan Rodgers (San Diego, Calif.) had the first shot of the quarter which was saved by Ireland's goalkeeper. Moments later, Grace Wallis (Blue Bell Pa.) saw her efforts mirror Rodgers' as her shot was deflected wide by an Irish defender. In the 25th minute USA's efforts finally turned to points as they worked the ball from left to right on a transfer. Meghan Schneider (San Diego, Calif.) slipped the ball back up to the right to Emma Deberdine (Millersville, Pa.) who ran the baseline and dished it to a marked Allessie for the one time goal and the first lead of the series as halftime quickly approached.



Out of the gate, Ireland opened up the second half with two penalty corner chances in the 40th minute. Both attempts were saved by Bri Barraco (Allentown, Pa.) as USA countered with corner chances of their own. The attempts could not translate to scores as the game continued back and forth in a 1-0 affair. In the 53rd minute USA midfield won the ball back from Ireland and countered quickly. Samantha Popper (Blue Bell, Pa.) was able to hit Wallis in full stride with a crisp pass. Wallis then took the ball into the circle and scored on a reverse hit to the far post to extend the lead to 2-0.



As the fourth quarter began, both teams continued to press the other downfield. With just seven minutes remaining in the game Riley Donnelly (Doylestown, Pa.) took a quick free hit and used some quick maneuvering skills to eliminate some defenders and sent the ball over to Allessie who blasted the ball into the net for the third and final score of the game.



The U.S. U-19 National Team will be back on the pitch tomorrow, March 28 for the third and final match of their Ireland tour, beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET.



USFHA media release