She played a World Cup when she was 15. Eight years down the line, Rani Rampal is now the face of Indian women’s hockey, exuding infectious confidence on the eve of the team’s departure for the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.





Apart from the pressure of being a key goal scorer, she carries enormous responsibilities as the captain of the team. “We have had some good results in recent times. We are confident and motivated. Self- belief has been the biggest gain after coach Harendra [Singh] took over. Winning habit and mental toughness have also changed the way we approach the game now. The coach tells us we can beat any team and we believe him,” said Rani.



Harendra’s arrival has meant a lot to the team. “Frequent change of coaches can impact because all have different styles. We were happy to have an Indian as the chief coach because he brings experience and language too is not a barrier any more.”



Reflecting on the team’s progress in the last couple of years, Rani noted, “We have worked on our mistakes. Our training has been good and consistency has improved. The defence is strong now. We need matches to Try out new combinations and give perfection to our training.”



On greater expectations from the women’s team of a gold this time than the men’s team she said, “expectations motivate you. I don’t think they create pressure. Earlier we used to wonder when would fans start expecting podium finish from us. The time has come. Women empowerment,” she smiles.



Rani, 23, cites the example of women’s cricket team. “Look at cricket. World Cup has changed the team’s fortunes. Women’s hockey needs something like that. Like [P.V.] Sindhu and Saina [Nehwal]. Maybe, women’s league, sometime in the future, can help. We need more competition.”



Striking an optimistic note, Rani added, “I welcome comparisons (with the men’s team). In 2002 we won the CWG gold. Men don’t have it yet. Our target is to regain the gold. We have the capability to do it. We are hungry for success.”



