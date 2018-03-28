Ben Somerford







Kookaburras goalkeeper Tyler Lovell will be standing between the sticks representing Australia at the Commonwealth Games next month but he may have headed down the cricket path.





The 30-year-old, who grew up in Forrestfield in Perth’s eastern suburbs, spent his childhood playing a variety of sports alongside his twin brother Mathew and sister Sara in both the backyard and at local clubs.



Among the staple diet were basketball, football, hockey and cricket, but it was the latter two which held Lovell’s attention, excelling into his teens in both, spending summers hitting runs on cricket pitches and winters saving goals on hockey pitches.



“Mum got us into it,” he recalls. “The kids would be playing out the back. We never grew up with video games.



“We were always playing sports, any ball sports. We’d play out the back for hours on end but cricket and hockey were the main ones.”







Lovell played for Perth Cricket Club in the WACA Premier Cricket competition into his early twenties, representing the side as an opening batsman at second grade level.



He was also excelling in hockey, starting out with Kalamunda in the Perth’s hills area, before moving to YMCC.



“I couldn’t make the decision when I was younger which is probably why I didn’t go further with either until I was in my early-to-mid twenties,” Lovell recalls.



After brief flirtations with the national team and call-ups to various camps, Lovell decided to commit to hockey in 2012, after watching the London Olympics from afar as Australia claimed bronze.



Kookaburras legends Jamie Dwyer and Ric Charlesworth played their part.



“I still remember the conversation with Jamie,” Lovell reflects. “He said ‘you’re the best goalkeeper in Australia’ in his opinion, ‘you should be playing’.



“I sent Ric an email asking if I could be considered going forward. He rang me. We had a chat and said we’ll have a look at you in AHL 2012. I got a call to play in the Super Nines and went from there.”



Veteran goalkeeper Nathan Burgers finished up his international career after the 2012 Olympics and Lovell’s chance would come.



At the unusually late age of 25, Lovell debuted in his hometown against Korea in May 2013, before playing his part as Australia won the Oceania Cup later in the year in Stratford.







His biggest triumph to date would come little over six months later, helping Australia lift the 2014 World Cup in the Netherlands, in a campaign where he, alongside fellow keeper Andrew Charter, only conceded three goals.



The 2012 Olympics gave him the hunger and Lovell never had any doubt, he could succeed at the top level.



“I watched it and felt I was good enough to be there,” he says. “I thought I could do that, I’m good enough.”



Lovell missed selection for both the 2014 Commonwealth Games and 2016 Rio Olympics with only one goalkeeper taken given the previous 16-player roster allowances at those events.



However, the WA keeper has cemented himself in the side since the Olympics and was named in the 18-player team for the upcoming 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast where he’s got a burning desire to win a gold medal.



“That will be awesome,” Lovell says. “I went to the World Cup in 2014, a few Champions Trophies, everything besides for the Olympics.



“I didn’t go to the Comm Games after the World Cup because that was only 16 players but I’ve been to pretty much every major tournament since Rio. Bloody oath I’d love a gold!”



The Kookaburras, who are in Pool A alongside New Zealand (ninth), Canada (11th), South Africa (15th) and Scotland (23rd), will head to the Gold Coast on Wednesday 28 March.



Hockey Australia media release