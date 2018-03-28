

Photo: Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix



The South African Hockey Association today has confirmed the call up of Kara Botes to the Commonwealth Games squad to replace Bernadette Coston, who is unavailable to travel with Team South Africa. An urgent “Late Athlete Replacement” application was submitted to the Commonwealth Games Federation who subsequently approved the inclusion of Botes.





Kara Botes is an established indoor and outdoor national player for South Africa having collected over 50 indoor hockey caps (the third South African to reach the milestone) and a further 31 in outdoor hockey. Kara was part of the SA Women’s Hockey team that qualified for the FIH Hockey World Cup when they finished fifth at the FIH World League Semi-Final hosted at Wits University in Johannesburg.



Kara also was part of the squad that went to Egypt and won the African Cup of Nations in October last year, further underlining how she should be able to blend straight into the squad in Australia.



The South African Women begin their campaign with a tough start against the English on the 5 April, before taking on Malaysia, Wales and India looking to secure a top 2 spot in group A to qualify for the medal play-offs.



The South African Hockey Association wishes Kara and the team well ahead of their tournament.



SA Hockey Association media release