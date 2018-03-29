Shamir Osman





Dahlia Borhan (stairs, second from left) with three other members of Singapore’s 1993 SEA Games gold medal-winning women’s hockey team (from left) Foo Siew Chin, Chua Buay Choo and Geraldine Ho. The four attended a reunion dinner where they met the 2012 national hockey team.PHOTO: NEW PAPER



SINGAPORE - Former Singapore hockey international Dahlia Borhan died on Wednesday (March 28) afternoon. The former national women's coach succumbed to cancer. She was 58.





Dahlia was a key member of national coach Margaret Pierce's 1993 team that won gold at the SEA Games held in Singapore, in what remains the only time the Republic finished ahead of Malaysia.



Singapore held their Causeway rivals in a scoreless game before edging them 4-3 on penalty flicks at the Delta Sports Stadium.



Florence Chua, who captained the 1993 women's team, said: "I'm devastated. She's a very private person, but when she decided that she wanted to see us (team-mates), we rushed down. I'm glad that I got that I got to see her before she passed on today.



"Just before our final game against Malaysia in 1993, we were a bit tense as, as you can imagine. I remember Dahlia cracking jokes that really relieved our tension. It helped me as captain to stay calm and focus on preparation.



"She's always was great team player, humble and prepared to train extra hard.I will miss her."



On its Facebook page, the Singapore Hockey Federation wrote: "It is with the deepest sorrow that Singapore Hockey Federation announces the passing of Dahlia Borhan, former Singapore International Hockey Athlete and SEA Games Gold Medallist.



"Dahlia also served as National Under-16 Girls coach and later as National Women's Team Coach and was much loved by many in the hockey fraternity. She will be dearly missed. Singapore Hockey extends its deepest condolences to her family."



Facebook user and former national player Steff Chan said in a post: "I am ever so thankful for those years of playing alongside (Dahlia) that made me the player I am today. I was (also) very blessed and privileged to have represented the country under her coaching. She didn't stop giving back to the sport she so loved after hanging up her turf shoes and stick.



"Thanks for being a friend, a teammate, a coach and an inspiration. You have fought a great fight."



