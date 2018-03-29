By AYUMBA AYODI





Telkom coach Jos Openda (left) and captain Tracy Karanja lead Kenyan hockey queens in celebrations after they were presented with the trophy for winning the women’s 2017-18 Premier League on February 18, 2018 at City Park Stadium. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) has made drastic changes to the men and women’s Premier Leagues ahead of the new season which gets underway on April 7.





The Union’s Secretary General Wycliffe Ongori announced Wednesday that both the leagues and the durations have been shortened to make them competitive, besides giving teams good pre-season preparations.



The season is expected to end in November.



The men’s game will feature three leagues-Premier League, Super League and National League-unlike previously when it was only the Premier League and National League.



Ongori said that women’s competition will also have a Super League in addition to the Premier League.



Ongori explained that the men’s Super League winner will earn promotion to the Premier League next season.



The National League will now feature as a third-tier, where the winner will also get promoted to the Super League.



While the men's Premier and Super Leagues will have 12 teams each, the National League will feature 11 teams.



Kenya Police won the men's Premier League title.



The three bottom teams at the end of the Premier League season will be relegated to the Super League, with the bottom three in the Super League dropping to the National League.



Only one team will gain promotion from the National League to the Super League, according to the changes agreed upon by club managers.



KHU aims to have eight teams in each of the men’s Premier League and National League for the 2020 season.



The Premier League and Super League will be played on a home-and-away -basis, while the National League will be a one-off contest.



“We intended to have 10 teams for the 2019 season and eight teams in each of the Premier League and National League,” said Ongori.



“Our target is to have leaner Premier and Super Leagues with the rest featuring in National League so as to improve competition,” said Ongori.



The women’s Premier League will have seven teams, while the newly introduced Super League will also feature the same number.



The top seven finishers last season led by champions Telkom will take part in the Premier League that will be played on home and away basis.



The next four teams in last season’s league that had 11 teams will be joined by three newcomers Wolverlines from Nairobi, Nakuru Ladies and Lakers from Kisumu in the Super League.



Team for 2018 Season



Men’s Premier League:



Kenya Police, Butali Warriors, Greensharks, USIU-A, Wazalendo, Parkropad badgers, Nairobi Sikh, Strathmore University, Western Jaguars, Parklands, Kenya Colleague of Accountancy- University (KCA-U), Nakuru.



Men’s Super League:



Chase Sailors, Kenyatta University, Technical University of Kenya, Wazalendo Masters, Multimedia University, Kisumu Youngsters, Mvita XI, Impala, Mombasa Sports Club, Kimathi University, Kabarak University.



Men’s National League:



Parkroad Tigers, Thika Rovers, Mombasa West, Gorilla, Daystar University, JKUAT, Bay Club, Wazalendo Youth, University of Nairobi, Karate Axiom, University of Eldoret, Bungoma.



Women’s Premier League:



Telkom, USIU-A, Strathmore University, Chase Amira, Sliders, JKUAT, Vikings.



Women’s Super League:



Kenyatta University, Mombasa Sports Club, Multimedia University, University of Nairobi, Wolverines, Lakers, Nakuru.



