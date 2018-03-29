



KARACHI: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has announced 51 probables for the selection of a national team for the 3rd Youth Olympics Qualifying Round to be held in Bangkok, Thailand from April 25 to 29. The 3rd Youth Olympics will be held in Argentina from Oct 1 to 12, 2018. The top two teams from the qualifiers will represent Asia at the Youth Olympics. The training camp will be held in Abdul Sattar Stadium from Monday (April 2). The players have been directed to report to Kamran Ashraf, the coach of the national junior team, at the stadium on Sunday. It is pertinent to mention that the hockey event of the Youth Olympics will be played on 5-a-side format. Hence, the PHF has planned a 5-a-side tournament for the camp trainees, at the newly-established Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium in Rawalpindi. That event will be held along with the training camp. According to Qamar Ibrahim, the manager of Pakistan juniors, this tournament will help in assessing the players` potential. After the conclusion of this tournament, the final squad for the youth Olympics qualifiers will be announced. The team will attend a short training camp before departing for Thailand.





Probables: Waqar Younis, Rizwan Ali, Rehan Butt, Moin Shakeel, Adcel Latif, Junaid Manzoor, Shahzaib Khan, Ghazanfar Ali, Afraz Hakeem, Umair Sattar, Naveed Alam, Adil Rao, Amjad Ali, Awais Arshad, Rana Waheed, Ahmed Nadeem, M llyas, Waqar Ali, Zakirullah, M 1brahim, Waqas Ahmed, Salman Shaukat, Junaid Rasool, Mohibullah, Ali Raza. Awais Rasheed, Amjad Rahman, Murtaza Yaqoob, Zulgarnain, Hammad Anjum, Abuzar, Umar Bilal, Roman Khan, Akmal Hussain, Zain Ijaz, Khairullah, Abdullah Shahid, Abrar Ahmed, Ali Hamza, M Yasir, Faizan Alvi, M Moazzam, Zain-ul-Abideen, Daud Niaz, Hamza Sohail, Zubair Saleem, Abdul Rehman, Mohsin Khan, Asif Hanif, Mohammad Sajid and Arbaz Ahmed.



The Daily Times