By Aftar Singh







KUALA LUMPUR: Mohd Akhimullah Anuar Esook (pic) is on a roll in the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL).





He scored a brace to steer Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI)-Thunderbolt to a convincing 5-0 win over Pahang Hockey Academy (AHP)-SSP-Thunderbolt at the SSTMI pitch in Bandar Penawar, Johor, yesterday.



The ace has scored five goals in three matches.



It was SSTMI’s third consecutive win in Division One of the Under-19 league.



In the first two matches, they outplayed SMK Datuk Bentara Luar-UniKL-PHJ 4-0 and thrashed SSTMI Juniors 7-0.



Defending overall champions SSTMI took the lead through Mohd Amirul Firdaus Shamsudin in the 16th minute before Akhimullah doubled the score off a penalty corner in the 25th minute.



Shello Silverius increased the lead in the 33rd minute and Akhimullah scored his second and the team’s fourth goal in the 39th minute before Syarman Mat Tee completed the rout with in the 59th minute.



SSTMI coach Wan Roslan Wan Abdul Rahman was pleased with his team’s performance.



“I never expected to beat them with five goals as last year we only beat them 2-1 in a league match.



“I believe that the long break really benefitted us as we used it to train and also improve our penalty corner set-pieces,” said Wan Roslan.



Bukit Jalil Sports School (BJSS)-Thunderbolt registered their second big win by thrashing Malaysia Sabah Sports School (SSMS) Resilient 9-2 at the Kuala Lumpur Hockey Stadium. In the first match, they humiliated Olak 10-0.



Muhd Idris Samad (second, 28th, 59th) and Muhd Syaqir Nordin (34th, 56th, 59th) each scored a hattrick for BJSS.



Ameer Aiman Mohd Saberi (18th, 59th) and Syamil Azim Dzulkafly (50th) contributed the other goals for BJSS.



Muhajir Abdul Rauf (eighth) and Ag Ku Mohd Nuh Akmal (55th) replied for the Sabah School.



The Star of Malaysia