

The Glasgow National Hockey Centre



Women’s EuroHockey Championship II will be held in Glasgow from 4-10 August 2019. The EuroHockey (EHF) Executive Board awarded the tournament to Scotland, which will see another summer of top international hockey coming to Glasgow.





Scotland women will compete in the tournament, which will be held at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre.



The Scotland women’s squad is currently out in Gold Coast preparing for the upcoming Commonwealth Games and the news of playing in front of a home crowd next year has been met with excitement.



“There’s nothing like playing at home”



Scotland women’s captain Kaz Cuthbert said, “Its wonderful news that we’ll be hosting the Euro championships next year, there’s nothing like playing at home – especially at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre with the facilities we have there – to get the whole crowd behind you. It’s nothing but success in the making.



“The girls will be extremely excited and it’s such a great boost for Scottish Hockey, and for Scotland, to see an event like that hosted in Glasgow. We’re really excited and can’t wait for next year.”



Scottish Hockey has delivered multiple international hockey tournaments over the last few years. Last year saw Men’s EuroHockey Championship II come to Glasgow, and in 2016 Men’s World League 1 and Boys’ and Girls’ U18 EuroHockey Championship II were also hosted in Glasgow.



2019 is shaping up to be another exciting year of international hockey in Glasgow as further to Women’s EuroHockey Championship II, Glasgow will host the Pakistan men’s squads’ home FiH Hockey Pro League matches.



It’s an exciting prospect to have another home international tournament as our Scotland women’s squad battle for promotion to regain their status at the top table of European hockey at Women’s EuroHockey Championship II.





Scotland women v France



Another top international tournament in Glasgow



Scottish Hockey CEO David Sweetman said, “I’m delighted that Scottish Hockey will again host another top international tournament in Glasgow. We set out to make Scotland a home for hockey and it’s fantastic that we have attracted such high-profile hockey tournaments to Scotland.



“Next year will be another incredibly exciting year for hockey in Scotland; first we host Pakistan’s men’s home Pro League matches, then two months later Scotland women will compete in Glasgow at Women’s EuroHockey Championship II in what will be another exciting tournament in front of a home crowd.”



The Glasgow National Hockey Centre, a Glasgow 2014 legacy venue, will again provide an iconic backdrop for international hockey. Councillor David McDonald, the Chair of Glasgow Life and Depute Leader of Glasgow City Council, said: “Glasgow is a leading global player when it comes to hosting world-class sporting events and we’re delighted that the Glasgow National Hockey Centre will be home to the Women’s EuroHockey Championship in August 2019.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release