



WICKLOW, Ireland - The U.S. U-19 Women's National Team built on the momentum present in yesterday's game to earn their second victory today and cap off their tour and test series against Ireland's U-21 team. Played at St. Gerald's School, the U-19 USWNT netted one in the first quarter and extended the lead in the third, but not before Ireland fought back to cut the goal margin. USA stayed relentless to tally another three in the fourth to seal a 5-2 win.





USA was aggressive from the first whistle with their press. This created a few turnovers that the U-19 USWNT countered on and as well as some nice attacking plays. In the 17th minute, Leah Crouse (Virginia Beach, Va.) had some nice pressure and stole the ball from one of Ireland's back. Crouse quickly released the ball to Megan Rodgers (San Diego, Calif.) higher up the field who converted on the opportunity for a 1-0 lead. The solid offense was backed up by a very stingy defensive unit once again, not allowing Ireland a single shot in the first quarter.



The second quarter was a midfield battle and Ireland created some nice chances. In the 21st minute, a close chance came for Ireland as they were attacking high on the left, moved the ball around USA's goalkeeper who was playing high and just as they were about to celebrate their first goal, Brynn Zorilla (Vista, Calif.) came out of nowhere to make the defensive save on the line. Ireland continued their pressure earning two penalty corners near the end of the quarter but the half ended with the USA preserving their narrow lead of 1-0.



Ireland wasted no time in the third period to get into USA's defensive circle. They earned a penalty corner in the 39th minute but the drag attempt was saved by Zorilla at the post. USA used this save and countered quickly with some nice passing up the field and finishing with a top-notch goal by Samantha Popper (Blue Bell, Pa.) roofing a reverse shot past Ireland's goalkeeper to extend the lead to 2-0. Unfortunately, the lead was cut in half very quickly when Ireland immediately attacked off the push back and reverse shot over USA's goalkeeper just a minute later.



Going into the last quarter of the tour the U-19 USWNT was leading 2-1. A few lazy tackles in USA's defensive circle and some crafty stick work by Ireland earned them three penalty corners in two minutes. In the 58th minute, after Ireland blocked a USA penalty corner, the red, white and blue pounced on the rebound and passed it out to Popper on the opposite side of the circle, who received and released it quickly to score her second of the game to make it 3-1. Six minutes later, Riley Donnelly (Doylestown, Pa.) connected a sweet pass to Crouse who finished with a great goal to the far side. Ireland cut the lead in half again by scoring off a field goal in the 66th minute. USA was relentless and added to their lead with two minutes left in the game and scored a well-executed penalty corner when Zorilla deflected a low sweep over the goalkeeper to make the final score, 5-2.



The U.S. U-19 Women's National Team will have some time off but will meet against April 27-29 for a Technical Camp at a location to be determined.



USFHA media release