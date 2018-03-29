

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



It seems something of a circle of the life of a talented Atlètic Terrassa to shine at home, make a move to a big league in the Netherlands or Belgium, before returning to the home comforts.





Oriol Peremiquel came back to the club last summer after a successful spell in Belgium, playing with KHC Dragons – winning an EHL bronze medal – and Antwerp.



The likes of Roc Oliva and Marc Salles who have gone abroad but are back at the club while Albert Beltran is the latest to have been snapped up by Rotterdam.



Peremiquel played six seasons in the EHL with Atlètic - pictured above in 2013 - and he is relishing being back on his home turf.



“I love playing again for Atlètic because that means playing alongside my lifetime friends, having my family and friends cheering and supporting on the stands. It's an amazing feeling. The experience in Belgium was great, and for sure life changer, but Atlètic is, has been and always will be my home.



“Some things have changed, especially my role and the role of the guys I used to play with. Now we have to take different responsibilities than when we were younger. But the atmosphere and the inside jokes are still the same ones and that made my comeback much easier.”



As always, the focus for development at Atlètic is on bringing through their own players, something that has probably produced more Olympic hockey players per capita than any other region in the world.



“Atlètic's youth is the base of our club first teams. That's something every club member is really proud of. The club's philosophy has been to focus on the youth and it works.



“Proof is all the talent that we brought to the first team for the last decades – Santi Freixa, Oliva, Escude, Tarres, Boltó, Salles….



“A lot of young players want to experience the hockey abroad and that something the club needs to deal with. But having a good base in our youth allows us to stay at a top level although some players are gone for a few seasons. The good thing is that we always come back!”



As such, it is an interesting draw for Atlètic, lining out against a Belgian club, Herakles, that he knows well and one that has a similar family ethos of homegrown talent to his own club.



“Herakles did an amazing season last year with Nicolas de Kerpel as key player. They played at a really high level and they were really consistent throughout the whole season.



“They have a good mix of experienced internationals and talented players from their youth. We will have to be really stable during the entire game, but the most important thing is to focus on ourselves and on our own performance as a team.”



Peremiquel is currently busy with Scorrd, a new social platform designed to help hockey players and coaches connect with clubs around the world, something borne out of his own experiences.



His club team ran a public crowd-funding programme, meanwhile, to finance their journey to Rotterdam with Peremiquel putting forward some of his shirts forward as rewards for donations.



As an amateur status team potentially lining out against professional opponents, the club has to find innovative to make up the difference in resources.



“In Spain, hockey is not a big sport and the clubs struggle to find enough support and sponsors to complete their budgets. Also, the national competition is quite expensive as you have to travel long distances each weekend to play your away games.



“We have other initiatives in the past to collect some extra money, so this initiative of the club was just another creative way to help us afford the EHL costs.



“Doing things like this does give you an extra boost of motivation and responsibility towards the club and the supporters.”



And it’s a motivation that has powered the club on numerous occasions to score big wins over supposedly higher rated opposition.



“EHL is a competition that every player loves to play. Playing against the best teams and players of the world, at great venues and in front of big crowds it's what every top player wants.



“Also the aim of EHL of creating new rules every now and then makes hockey more attractive and fast. I think, thanks to this, EHL has become the most innovative and attractive competition in hockey.”



Euro Hockey League media release