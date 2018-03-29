

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



David Alegre says Real Club de Polo’s path to the EHL FINAL4 features “complicated but not unbeatable teams” as they look to negotiate their way through the KO16 and KO8 this weekend in Rotterdam.





Their journey starts with a tie against England’s Holcombe on Friday afternoon and Polo will hope that will lead to a KO8 game against either Herakles or Atlètic Terrassa.



Alegre feels the “level is pretty similar” of all four teams and says they have taken a lot from previous years, particularly their close-run 2-1 loss to eventual champions Rot-Weiss Köln last year in the KO8.



“I think we have learned from that game against Rot Weiss. If you want to achieve big goals in the EHL, you must be a very mature team and avoid committing absurd mistakes!



“To play a good game is not enough. You have to perform very close to excellence. Now, we will fight in every game. We don’t want to miss out on another opportunity!



“It’s always good news not to face Dutch or German teams. They have always eliminated us in previous years. This allows us to dream of our goal, which is the FINAL4.”



Polo have a much-changed side this year with Xavi Lleonart moving to HC Bloemendaal, Sander Baart to Braxgata, Lucas Vila to Mannheimer and Pedro Ibarra moving on, too. Coming in are Belgian player Max Plennevaux and Olympic gold medalist Nano Ortiz.



Looking at how they are set-up, Alegre’s forward partner Alex Casasayas says: “We know we lost some outstanding players from last year, but the boys from the club are adapting and learning quickly to the team and we are all very happy with their performance.



“We have got a super killer in Max Plennevaux and pure muscle in Nano Ortiz for midfield. We might not have that many stars but we still have a balanced team with all pieces working just fine.”



His coach Carlos Cuenca agrees that they are coming into the tournament in great form, leading the Spanish league going into the final third of the campaign with 10 wins out of 12.



“The team arrives in Rotterdam at a great moment and if all goes well until the day of KO16 we will be able to compete with the whole squad,” the coach said. “We have worked very hard to arrive in an optimal state on a physical, technical, tactical and above all mental level.



“In the Spanish competition we are in a privileged situation and with a good advantage on points. The league is being so hard this season and our performance is still good.



“Two weeks ago, we played in the Copa del Rey and lost the final [to Club Egara]. It was a tough tournament and a tough final but the team had a great performance with a ‘black point’ that prevented us from getting our fifth Copa del Rey in six years.



“We have invested a lot of time trying to improve that ‘black point’ and I am sure that it will be reflected in these days and it will be a plus for the team performance.”



As for the challenge of Holcombe, he says: “We have some information about them, although not all that we would like, but we have prepared very well for a match like this one.



“I am completely sure the players will be 100% and they will give more than 100% in this EHL. At the end of the game, we will know if it’ll be enough.”



Euro Hockey League media release