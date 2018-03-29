

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



“It’s why we play hockey,” says Rot-Weiss Köln coach André Henning as he looks forward to part three of their EHL trilogy against SV Kampong on Friday evening (8pm CET) in the KO16 in Rotterdam.





The sides have met in the knock-out stages of the competition for the last three seasons with the winner each time – Kampong in 2016, Rot-Weiss in 2017 – going on to be the ultimate champion.



And Henning says it is challenges like this are what he and his team relish the most.



“When Kampong plays Cologne, it’s probably the best advertisement for hockey. We enjoy playing against the best teams in the world, especially in the night session match



“These matches are always intense but always fair with loads of spectators in the stadium and on the TV. That’s why we play hockey. In Germany, we don’t have this publicity and not this quality of events like the EHL.”



He hails Kampong as “one of the best teams on the planet” with the likes of David Harte, Sander de Wijn, Bjorn Kellerman and Robbert Kemperman in the line-up.



Rot-Weiss have a similarly star-studded squad with Mats Grambusch likely to make it back after injury during the indoor season. With Tom Grambusch, Timur Oruz, Marco Miltkau and Christopher Rühr, they have quality throughout the pitch.



Henning, though, does have a concern about the shortage of pitch-time they have had outdoors in the build-up to the KO16. They got in three challenge matches against Mannheimer HC but snow and ice have frozen out much of their training sessions while many of their internationals were in Spain with the Honamas until March.



They lost their one Bundesliga match in 2018 against Uhlenhorst Mülheim 3-1.



“Maybe we are not in shape hundred percent but I think German teams always find solutions to equalise this disadvantage with our mentality as we did last year.”



Indeed, it is a regular problem for German clubs due to their longer winter breaks compared to other European leagues and, with the introduction of the Hockey Pro League at international level in 2019, one which he sees as becoming even harder to solve.



“Unfortunately in Germany we are not able to create enough time for an appropriate preparation for club teams. There were no official Bundesliga matches before the EHL and training camps for the German men’s run close to the EHL.



“This shows the problems we have in Germany due to the many events and matches. The Hockey Pro League probably starting next year is maybe a chance for hockey but a high risk for European club hockey as well.



“And the German league could be the first to be destroyed because, in Germany, we can’t start the season before the end of March. But, to be honest, these problems are not that new, but they are getting bigger and harder to solve every year. But complaining never helped, we will try to bring our best possible performance!”



And that best possible performance could bring them all the way to the Alain Danet Trophy. For a couple of seasons, Rot-Weiss maybe under-achieved in the EHL but last year’s success means a little bit of pressure has been taken off their shoulders.

“Every season and every game is different and depends on how each player feels and creates his own pressure and mindset. Altogether, I think we have less pressure than last year.



“After trying to win this trophy year after year, we finally made it. Last year, the pressure was incredibly high. We lost the German final just a week before the EHL FINAL4. Everyone in Germany expected us to win the EHL finally after trying for seven times.



“This year is a new challenge. No team in EHL history has defended the EHL title. It is the biggest possible challenge to win it again and much harder than winning it for the first time. The first title you win with talent, the others with character. For us, it will be the challenge to reach the same insane motivation and focus we had last year!”



