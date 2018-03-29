

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



“I have missed the EHL; the club has missed the EHL!” Jeroen Hertzberger cannot wait to get back up and running in the world’s best club hockey competition after a four year wait.





It has been a strange sight in recent years not seeing the famous green and white shirts lining out. Rotterdam is a club synonymous with the EHL, hosting the very first FINAL4 and winning a series of medals in their seven campaigns.



Hertzberger – a club member for life – is one of the undisputed legends, too. With 35 goals, he is the all-time top scorer in the competition and one of the true star attractions this weekend at the KO16 on his home turf as the club return for the first time since 2014.



"For the club, participation in the EHL is important. It is the ambition of the club to be at the top of the game, to participate for prizes not just in our own country but also in Europe.”



“It’s never as busy here than at the EHL. The KO16, 16 European top clubs – totally crazy!” he said ahead of the event.



“With teams from different countries and different cultures, with a different style of play and thought process, with their own crowd - it is just so much more fun. The charm of the EHL is the four-day hockey party!”



For Rotterdam, they picked up one of their biggest wins of the season last Sunday against Oranje-Rood in a dramatic and controversial game. Hertzberger scored a beauty as they moved 4-1 before holding on to a 4-3 win that keeps alive playoff hopes in the Hoofdklasse.



His club face Mannheimer HC in the KO16 in one of the highlights of the weekend and Hertzberger hopes it is a stepping stone to ultimate glory.



“That European title .... we have never won it. We have been close, losing the final 3-1 to UHC Hamburg. But my best memories of the EHL events are here in Rotterdam.



“From the pitch, you see the clouds of smoke from the barbecues on the plaza and in the stands with their beers. It is fantastic for the public: four days with four top matches each day.



“We, as a team, can use this support well and must benefit from home advantage and this means a lot to the supporters. You can see that last year in the playoffs in our own stadium against Kampong. The atmosphere that Saturday was phenomenal, despite the loss.



As for the challenge ahead on Saturday, Hertzberger said: “We do not know much about Mannheimer HC yet. Yes, they are the German champion from last season and I played with a few of their Argentineans [Gonzalo Peillat and Guido Barreiros] in the Malaysian Hockey League.



“The Bundesliga only starts after Easter and Mannheim will only have played a few exhibition games. We will just have to be very good to win.



“It’s the audience who will be the big winner!”



Euro Hockey League media release