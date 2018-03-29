

Photo: www.photosport.nz



New Zealand will be well represented both on and off the turf at the Commonwealth Games with five umpires and officials in action on the Gold Coast.





The hockey competition will feature Kiwi Umpires Tim Bond (Auckland), Jo Cumming (Poverty Bay) and Aleesha Unka (Auckland) along with Technical Manager Colin French (North Harbour) and Technical Official Jackie Tomlinson (Manawatu).



It will be the first Commonwealth Games for four of the five with Unka having umpired at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games.



Gold Coast 2018 Umpires Manager Colin French, who is employed as Technical Manager at Hockey New Zealand, is looking forward to the experience.



“New Zealand has a strong and successful history of officials being appointed to world class events and it’s great to see this continuing with these highly regarded officials being appointed to the Gold Coast,” French said.



“The appointments demonstrate the quality of our development and capability within our New Zealand domestic tournament pathways.



A key outcome for the sport will be to ensure the knowledge and learnings that these five officials are exposed to at Commonwealth Games will be utilised throughout the hockey community.”



Hockey New Zealand Media release