Ben Somerford







Jodie Kenny admits she watches her last-gasp equalising goal in the 2014 Commonwealth Games all the time. “I can’t get enough of it,” Kenny laughs.





The Hockeyroos were trailing 1-0 to England in Glasgow with 24 seconds on the clock, with their gold medal hopes fading away, when they won a penalty corner.



Anna Flanagan’s initial effort was blocked but the rebound eluded Georgia Nanscawen and Kellie White along with the English defenders found its way to Kenny, who fired a shot through a raft of bodies and sticks and into the backboard at the far post.



“I watched that goal all the time,” she says. “The whole timing of it. We went into that game pretty confident and we were 1-0 down.



“We got to the point where we thought we’d lost. With 24 seconds to go we win a corner and that brings the anticipation as well. The first one they broke. It built the excitement up more.



“Flanno hit the first shot, it hit the goalie, I barely remember it. It bounced out to me, it doesn’t happen often. It went through Kellie White’s legs and came to me.



“The angle I had and the fact the England players stick was a metre in front of mine. If I didn’t put a bit of a lift on it, it would’ve hit her stick and gone out. A lot worked in our favour and a bit of luck.”







The goal would ensure the match went to a tense shootout, although Kenny’s initial reaction was pure relief.



“All I remember is seeing Ash Nelson’s eyes lighting up,” Kenny recalls. “She was diving in on the ground. She was the first one the get up and launch at me.



“At first I didn’t see it go in. It was the reaction of everyone around me. It was pure relief.”



Australia triumphed 3-1 in the shootout although it didn’t entirely go according to plan, with Kenny brought down by England keeper Maddie Hinch, winning a penalty stroke.



However, Kenny pushed wide her penalty stroke leaving the scores at 2-1 giving England the chance to level after four attempts but Rachael Lynch denied Nicola White, before Madonna Blyth secured gold with the fifth attempt.



“I got a bit of a wipe-out from the goalkeeper,” Kenny remembers. “I had it in my head what I wanted to do and it worked.



“I’m usually a stroke taker. I was pretty confident and I put it wide. I don’t know what happened.



“Looking back, I question whether I shouldn’t have given it to someone else. I was fairly winded.



“In the end it didn’t matter. Lynchy’s heroics, Donny’s coolness, we got there.”







Kenny will line up again in pursuit of gold medal glory at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, down the road from where she grew up in Wamuran.



The 30-year-old took time away from hockey after competing at the 2016 Rio Olympics with the birth of her first child, Harrison, but has returned to action this year hungry for more gold.



“It would be very nice,” she says. “It will be a different feeling this time round with a little human in the crowd watching me.



“Not only am I proud to play for Australia, but with my son in the crowd as well. Not only is it home turf in Australia, but only an hour from my home.



“All my friends and family, can come watch me live. Nothing replaces that feeling of watching a live hockey match.”



The Hockeyroos, who are in Pool B alongside New Zealand (fourth), Scotland (18th), Canada (21st) and Ghana (30th), flew out for Gold Coast on Wednesday 28 March.







Hockey Australia media release