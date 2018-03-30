Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

PHF axes its associate secretary on disciplinary grounds

Published on Friday, 30 March 2018
LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has removed its associate secretary former Olympian Khalid Bashir on disciplinary grounds.



“The decision was taken by the PHF executive board at a meeting chaired by PHF president Khalid Sajjad Khokhar,” said a spokesman for the PHF here Thursday.

The meeting was also attended by PHF secretary general Shahbaz Ahmad Senior, all provincial secretaries, PHF women’s wing chairperson Khushbakht Shujat, PHF vice president Muhammad Saeed Khan, Director Army Sports Directorate and Technocrats director Brig Ghulam Jilani, Syed Musaddiq Hussain, Naveed Alam and Qasim Khan.

Khokhar said that Khalid Bashir had been removed for continuously violating the code of conduct of the PHF and issuing statements against the policies of the national federation.

“His removal was initiated on disciplinary grounds with a heavy heart. The honourable members of the executive board unanimously endorsed the decision of the PHF,” he added.

The Daily Times

 

