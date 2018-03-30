By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Anderson-Thunderbolt have never beaten defending overall champions Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI)-Thunderbolt before.





And the trend is expected to continue when both teams meet in the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL) match at the SSTMI Pitch in Bandar Penawar, Johor, today.



Anderson did well to upset league champions Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) Tigers 4-1 on Wednesday.



SSTMI, powered by eight players from the 2020 Project squad, are just too strong as they top the Division One standings with full points from three matches.



They outplayed SMK Datuk Bentara Luar-UniKL-PHJ 4-0, hammered SSTMI Juniors (7-0) and trounced Pahang Hockey Academy (AHP)-SSP-Thunderbolt 5-0.



Anderson team manager M. Kaliswaran said SSTMI-Thunderbolt are just unstoppable in the league.



“They are just too solid in every department.



“And my boys’ main challenge will be to penetrate their defence and score the first goal,” said the former international.



“They also have very talented players, who can score both field and set-piece goals.



