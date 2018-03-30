Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side
Go Hockey banner

Anderson hope to stop ‘unstoppable’ SSTMI

Published on Friday, 30 March 2018 10:00 | Hits: 34
View Comments

By Aftar Singh

KUALA LUMPUR: Anderson-Thunderbolt have never beaten defending overall champions Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI)-Thunderbolt before.



And the trend is expected to continue when both teams meet in the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL) match at the SSTMI Pitch in Bandar Penawar, Johor, today.

Anderson did well to upset league champions Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) Tigers 4-1 on Wednesday.

SSTMI, powered by eight players from the 2020 Project squad, are just too strong as they top the Division One standings with full points from three matches.

image: https://content.thestar.com.my/smg/count/FCID=2778/viewid=23405096884/random=6385619165/network=SMG/site=TSOL/area=TSOL.Sport.Hockey/pagetype=StoryPage/platform=desktop/size=videoinread/position=atf

image: https://content.thestar.com.my/smg/settag/name=lotame/tags=Eve_Prog_Lifestyle,Eve_Sports,tsol,Eve_Football_Lovers,Fatin_GSC_Insight_ALL,all

They outplayed SMK Datuk Bentara Luar-UniKL-PHJ 4-0, hammered SSTMI Juniors (7-0) and trounced Pahang Hockey Academy (AHP)-SSP-Thunderbolt 5-0.

Anderson team manager M. Kaliswaran said SSTMI-Thunderbolt are just unstoppable in the league.

“They are just too solid in every department.

“And my boys’ main challenge will be to penetrate their defence and score the first goal,” said the former international.

“They also have very talented players, who can score both field and set-piece goals.

The Star of Malaysia

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.