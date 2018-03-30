

Boys' NAGS. Photo credit: gpfoto.ie



England Hockey's National Age Group Squads will be playing a series of matches against The Netherlands over Easter weekend.





England Hockey are delighted these development opportunities exist for our age group athletes, with a number of U16 and U18 players sampling junior international match play for the first time.



The U16 and U18 Boys' will host The Netherlands at Lilleshall National Sports Centre with games taking place on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The U16 and U18 Girls' travel out the Netherlands where Vughtse Mixed Hockey and Cricket Club M.O.P will host our squads.



Match schedules (weather permitting, timings may be subject to change) can be found by visiting the relevant page on the England Hockey website here.



Final scores will be posted through the England Hockey Twitter account on the day of the games.



England Hockey Board Media release