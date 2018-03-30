Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side
Go Hockey banner

NAGS set to face The Netherlands

Published on Friday, 30 March 2018 10:00 | Hits: 22
View Comments


Boys' NAGS. Photo credit: gpfoto.ie

England Hockey's National Age Group Squads will be playing a series of matches against The Netherlands over Easter weekend.



England Hockey are delighted these development opportunities exist for our age group athletes, with a number of U16 and U18 players sampling junior international match play for the first time.
 
The U16 and U18 Boys' will host The Netherlands at Lilleshall National Sports Centre with games taking place on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The U16 and U18 Girls' travel out the Netherlands where Vughtse Mixed Hockey and Cricket Club M.O.P will host our squads.

Match schedules (weather permitting, timings may be subject to change) can be found by visiting the relevant page on the England Hockey website here.

Final scores will be posted through the England Hockey Twitter account on the day of the games.

England Hockey Board Media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.