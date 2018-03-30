Ben Somerford







Hockey Australia and the Northern Territory Government today confirms the world number one Kookaburras will again compete at the Darwin International Hockey Open in 2018.





The Kookaburras will take on Rio Olympics gold medallists Argentina (world ranking two), Malaysia (12) and Japan (16) at Marrara Hockey Stadium from September 18-22.



The matches will be crucial preparation for Australia ahead of the 2018 World Cup in India which commences in November, with the Kookaburras chasing a third consecutive title.



This year’s Darwin International Hockey Open has been made possible thanks to the support of the Northern Territory Government and Hockey NT.



The event will mark the third straight year Australia have competed in Darwin, with the Kookaburras playing Pakistan in a four-match Test Series in 2017 and the Hockeyroos meeting New Zealand, Japan and India in a four-nations tournament in 2016.



Hockey Australia CEO Matt Favier said “The opportunity to play international matches in Darwin over the past two years has been very well-received across the board from the fans to the players.



“Hockey Australia is excited for the third instalment in 2018 which appears to be the best line-up of international teams yet.



“The Northern Territory has a proud history of punching above their weight division in hockey, with Territorians Jeremy Hayward and Brooke Peris both currently in our national squads.



“We hope Territorians will relish the chance to see the world’s number one and two teams do battle in their own backyard in September, along with Malaysia and Japan.”



NT Minister for Tourism and Culture Hon Lauren Moss invited Territorians to extend a very warm ‘Top End’ welcome to the four nations men’s teams.



“We continue to bring top-class sporting events to the NT as they attract visitors from across Australia and enhance the Territory lifestyle, which is so important in keeping people living in the NT. The opportunity to watch world-class players in action is very exciting,” Ms Moss said.



“Through community engagement activities such as game development clinics and school visits, our kids also get to meet some of the world’s best hockey players.”



The Territory Labor Government continues to invest in better facilities, today announcing $1.7 million for Hockey in the NT to upgrade lighting at Marrara and resurface pitches in Darwin and Alice Springs.



“Territorians love watching and playing sport and investing in sporting infrastructure at the Marrara Sporting Precinct, like this and the $25 million Warren Park, the new $18 million netball stadium and $16 million tennis centre is a smart investment and good for the economy,” Ms Moss said.



Hockey NT Executive Officer Ian Harkness said the Darwin International Hockey Open was a fantastic opportunity for the sport loving public.



“Having a four-nation event, similar to 2016, provides four days of top quality, value for money entertainment,” Harkness said.



“This should be an outstanding tournament with the world ranked number one, two, 12 and 16 nations.



“The efforts that Hockey Australia have gone to in securing these quality teams for a Darwin event should be acknowledged.”



Tickets for the Darwin International Hockey Open are not yet on sale and Hockey Australia will provide updated ticketing information in the coming weeks on hockey.org.au.



2018 Darwin International Hockey Open Fixtures (all fixtures in local time/ACST):

Tuesday 18 September 5pm– Argentina v Japan

Tuesday 18 September 7pm – Australia v Malaysia

Wednesday 19 September 5pm– Malaysia v Japan

Wednesday 19 September 7pm– Argentina v Australia

Friday 21 September 5pm – Malaysia v Argentina

Friday 21 September 7pm – Australia v Japan

Saturday 22 September 5pm – 3rd Place Final

Saturday 22 September 7pm – 1st Place Final



Hockey Australia media release