



Three Rock Rovers will travel to Rotterdam to compete in the KO16 of the EHL. There, they will face Saint Germain HC and the side will include many familiar names given they have a plethora of French internationals who competed in Belfast at World League 2 last March. The sides meet on Saturday 31st at 11:30am CET. Click here for the full match schedule.





Three Rock Rovers are returning to the Euro Hockey League after a nine-year absence for their second time in the competition. They won the EYHL Champions Trophy to land the Irish top seed, beating Monkstown in their national final.



The side is very young but full of rising talent and is coached by the club's youth director Niall Denham with 14 of the panel coming through the ranks.



The EHL will be available to view on a wide variety of platforms, including on Eurohockey TV and on BT Sports in the UK & Ireland. Click here for the full broadcast schedule and listings.



Irish Hockey Association media release