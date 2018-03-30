

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



Uhlenhorst Mülheim will have the services of some of their top stars available for the EHL KO16 as they face Racing Club de France for the first time in this competition.





But coach Omar Schlingemann has made sure to do his homework as the club had a video-man in place for Racing’s recent win over Lille.



And he knows that they will not be an easy opponent: "We just watched Racing in the match against Lille. They have a very good corner, a strong goalkeeper, many French and two Malaysian internationals in their ranks and were very convincing champions in France last year. We will take this very seriously and focus fully on this task."



Timm Herzbruch, Lukas Windfeder and Thilo Stralkowski are three top stars who are available again, playing in last Saturday’s 3-1 win in the league catch-up against Rot-Wess Koln.



Herzbruch – a world young player of the year nominee – missed EHL ROUND1 in Barcelona through injury but is on the comeback trail now. That ROUND1 series will show the danger any side can pose and Uhlenhorst were in trouble right the way through their game against Dinamo Elektrostal until Stralkowski slammed in a crucial corner goal.



In the win over EHL champions Rot-Weiss – their only game outdoors in 2018 – Schlingemann saw his side come from a goal down thanks to efforts from Ferdinand Weinke, Laurens Halfmann and Canadian international Gabriel Ho-Garcia.



"We've already lost a lot of times this season. That's why it was so important and it was a difficult fight. When we got better at limiting Cologne's space coverage and set up to counter-attack, it went much better than in the initial phase."



Euro Hockey League media release