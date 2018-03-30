

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



Florent van Aubel says Dragons are getting into what the club call “EHL form” as they build up to their KO16 date with HC Bloemendaal on Saturday evening.





Since the return after the winter break, they have a perfect record in the Belgian league, including a 4-0 win over Racing Club de Bruxelles, moving within range of top spot domestically.



“We are playing good hockey at the moment, getting into wat we call our EHL form,” van Aubel said. “Our start at the beginning of the season was not our best but now we are trailing the WatDucks only by one point. Every individual is playing at a high level at the moment and that makes our collective very strong.”



Dragons have a doubt over the fitness of Louis Rombouts with a minor ankle injury but should otherwise be at full strength for their massive date with another of the giants of the EHL game.



“We have been anticipating this game for a long time now. I think it will be a hard battle with a lot of offensive hockey. Both teams have a great EHL history and both of us will bring our A game.



And there is a little bit of extra spice to the encounter. If the winner of this game goes on to reach the FINAL4, they will be the host club, something van Aubel really enjoyed last season in Brasschaat.



“Obviously it was a great experience to host last year! I think our club hosted it really well. Unfortunately we didn’t get through to the finals but the Bronze medal made up for it. Playing in front of your home crowd always gives you that little extra. We will give our best to go through the next stage!”



** Belgian viewers can watch the EHL all weekend on Eleven Sports by signing up via: http://hockeypass.elevensports.be/



Euro Hockey League media release